Myanmar’s economy fragile as fighting, inflation hit poor
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer
BANGKOK (AP) — Reports by the World Bank and other experts say army-ruled Myanmar’s economy remains fragile as civil strife, inflation and onerous policy decisions add to troubles facing farmers and businesses. The World Bank said Thursday that while conditions have improved since last year, the country “remains a long way short of a recovery.” Myanmar is one of several countries in Asia, also including Sri Lanka and Laos, whose economies are imperiled by soaring prices and weaker currencies. A military takeover in February 2021, on top of the pandemic, has reversed a decade of reforms and strong economic growth, leaving 40% of the population living in poverty.