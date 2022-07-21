Feds: 1st cryptocurrency insider trading case snares 3

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Coinbase product manager and his brother, along with a Houston man, have been charged in what federal authorities described as the U.S. government’s first cryptocurrency insider trading case. Ishan Wahi and Nikhil Wahi were arrested while the Houston man, Sameer Ramani, remains at large. Federal authorities announced the unsealing of an indictment Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Authorities said 32-year-old Ishan Wahi was a product manager at Coinbase when he provided tips to his 26-year-old brother, Nikhil Wahi, and their 33-year-old friend Ramani. All three were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud. Messages seeking comment were sent to defense lawyers.

