Wisconsin AG sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold nearly 20 companies liable for allegedly contaminating the environment with a group of chemicals known as PFAS. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County circuit court. It names 18 companies as defendants including 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products LP and BASF Corporation. The lawsuit seeks punitive damages as well as reimbursement for the costs of investigations, cleanup and remediation. Kaul filed a lawsuit in March against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging their firefighting foam contaminated water in the Marinette area with PFAS. A 3M spokesman says the company will “vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship.”

