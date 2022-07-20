United Airlines 2Q profit of $329M misses Wall Street target
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
United Airlines says its latest quarterly profit is $329 million, thanks to summer vacationers who are packing airplanes. But United’s second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations. The airline is blaming the miss on jet fuel prices, which were higher than it was expecting. United says strong revenue trends are carrying over into the third quarter, with figures indicating higher average fares. United says it earned $1.43 per share in the second quarter. Analysts were looking for $1.85 per share.