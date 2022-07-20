Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Egypt and Serbia have agreed to boost political, economic and other cooperation as the two countries look for ways to deal with the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is in Serbia on a three-day visit this week — the first in more than three decades by an Egyptian president. His host, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, said the visit had a “historic character.” He says they agreed upon exports of Serbian grain to Egypt, starting with wheat. Egypt is among the world’s largest importers of wheat, with much of that from now-blocked Ukrainian ports.

