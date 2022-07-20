Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.96 to $102.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 43 cents to $106.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.28 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.60 a gallon. August natural gas rose 74 cents to $8.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10.50 to $1,700.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 5 cents to $18.67 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.33 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.26 Japanese yen from 138.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.0177 from $1.0229.