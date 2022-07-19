Federal monitor accuses UAW of concealing misconduct probe

DETROIT (AP) — A monitor appointed by a federal judge in the wake of a United Auto Workers bribery and embezzlement scandal says the union has been uncooperative, withholding information on additional misconduct allegations. Monitor Neil Barofsky, in his third report to Judge David Lawson in Detroit, accused the union of concealing an investigation into mishandling of cash by an assistant regional director. Barofsky alerted U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison, who told the union it was violating a court order by concealing the information. The UAW has been behaving ever since, Barofsky wrote. But he wrote that the union obstructed his ability to do his work. A spokeswoman for Ison wouldn’t comment, and messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from the union.

