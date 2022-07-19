3 missing in gas explosion in major north China port city

BEIJING (AP) — A gas explosion after a partial building collapse in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin has left three people missing and 11 injured. The incident remains under investigation, but it points to the deterioration of infrastructure following more than three decades of breakneck economic growth. That development has vastly boosted living standards while often skirting safety and environmental regulation. Photos from the scene showed upper stories of the building caved in but no obvious damage to neighboring units. Tianjin lies roughly an hour by train from Beijing and has long been one of China’s most developed and international cities.

