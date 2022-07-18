Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back, despite economic collapse

BAALBEK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s renowned Baalbek festival is back and is being held in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. French pianist Simon Ghraichy performed in front of a full house on Sunday night in what organizers described as a night of hope for Lebanon’s revival. The annual festival in the ancient northeastern city of soaring Roman columns has long attracted celebrities from around the world. It took a major hit as a result of Lebanon’s ongoing, nearly 3-year economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, which forced organizers for the past two years to broadcast live from the site, without an audience.

