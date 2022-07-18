Insurance magnate out of prison after convictions overturned

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose convictions on corruption-related counts were overturned by a federal appeals court has been released from prison. The U.S. prison system says Greg E. Lindberg was let out of a minimum-security prison in Alabama late last week. It was the day after a judge agreed to his release in light of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacating Lindberg’s convictions and ordering a new trial. The appeals court declared the judge had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations. The jury convicted him in 2020 of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.