How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/18/2022

The Associated Press

Major indexes closed lower on Wall Street Monday after an early gain evaporated in the afternoon. The choppy trading came at the start of another busy week for profit reports from U.S. companies.

Gains for energy producers, big retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending were outweighed by a pullback in health care and technology stocks.

Goldman Sachs rallied after reporting better profits than analysts expected.

Dozens of big companies will give updates this week on how much profit they earned during the spring.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 32.31 points, or 0.8%, to 3,830.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.65 points, or 0.7%, to 31,072.61.

The Nasdaq fell 92.37 points, or 0.8%, to 11,360.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.96 points, or 0.3%, to 1,738.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 935.33 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is down 5,265.69 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,284.92 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 506.90 points, or 22.6%.