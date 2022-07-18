Authorities in south China apologize over COVID-19 break-ins

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southern China are apologizing for breaking into the homes of people quarantined for being suspected of contracting COVID-19. It’s the latest example of heavy-handed measures that have sparked a rare public backlash. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times reported Tuesday that 84 homes of people sent for isolation in Guangzhou city were opened in an effort to find close contacts remaining inside and to disinfect the premises. The doors were later sealed and new locks installed. China has pursued its hard-line “zero-COVID” policy despite the mounting economic costs and disruption to the lives of ordinary citizens. Residents continue to be subjected to routine testing, even while the rest of the world has opened up to coexisting with the disease.

