Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has launched talks with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there’s still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election. President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political turmoil after the two main parties stumbled over mustering enough support to form a government coalition. Radev said that the political crisis is intensifying and that a functioning parliament is needed to cope with it.