US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week hit its highest level in nearly 8 months, but the total number of those collecting benefits fell. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week’s 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose from the previous week. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 25 fell.

