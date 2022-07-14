JPMorgan profit takes a hit in second quarter, shares drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Profits at JPMorgan Chase fell by 28% in the second quarter, as the bank tries to navigate an economy that’s showing strength in many areas but losing steam as interest rates continue to rise. The nation’s largest bank by assets said Thursday that profits fell to $2.76 per share from $3.98 per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year’s profits were boosted by a one-time release of loan-loss reserves, funds the bank set aside to cover potentially bad loans during the pandemic. CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the economy faces a number of threats, including shrinking consumer confidence.