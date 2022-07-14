Fate of Italy’s government hangs in balance after setback

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The survival of Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government is hanging in the balance before a key vote in the Senate. Senators began debating the bill on Thursday morning. It allocates badly needed relief for high energy costs battering citizens. Former Premier Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday night that his splintering and populist 5-Star Movement would boycott the vote on the bill. Draghi would have to tender his resignation if his government on Thursday loses a confidence vote tied to the bill. Draghi might offer to step down over the 5-Star betrayal even if he wins. Italy’s president could accept or reject any resignation.