Regulators recommend license for spent nuclear fuel storage

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear regulators say there are no environmental reasons to prevent the construction of a multibillion-dollar facility in southern New Mexico to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants around the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its final environmental review of the project Wednesday. A safety review is still pending. New Jersey-based Holtec International is seeking a license from the commission to build and operate the facility. Top elected officials in New Mexico oppose the project over concerns that the state is becoming a sacrifice zone for the nation’s nuclear waste. Officials in neighboring Texas are fighting a similar effort there.