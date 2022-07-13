Europe as a budget-friendly travel option? It’s true in 2022

By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet

Travel to Europe might be an attractive option to travelers looking for a budget vacation in 2022. In May 2022, airfare prices to Europe jumped 13% year-over-year compared with 38% for domestic airfare in the U.S. The dollar is strong this year, meaning your cash can go further on the continent. Widely available public transportation networks increase the affordability of traveling extensively across European cities and countries, allowing travelers to forgo booking a rental car and save big on gas. Though U.S. national parks were considered off the beaten path in recent years, Europe just might be host to several untapped destinations for yet another extraordinary year in travel.