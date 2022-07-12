Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve couple

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has slashed financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages, instead of $135,000, in compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer initially filed a complaint against the bakery owners, saying they refused to bake them a wedding cake. The Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that found the bakery illegally discriminated against them. The court in January found the state agency didn’t exhibit religious neutrality in issuing the fine.