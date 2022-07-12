Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday was scheduled to hear a proposed legal framework to establish access to therapy assisted by psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in certain mushrooms. It was unclear whether any legislators will seek legislation for the medical use of psychedelics, which are still federally illegal. Oregon is so far the only state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin. A New Mexico church group uses hallucinogenic ayahuasca tea from the Amazon as a sacrament.