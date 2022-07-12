Amazon Prime Day: What consumers are buying

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Amazon will be offering discounts on a variety of items during its two-day Prime Day shopping event that began Tuesday. Consumers are searching for the best deals they can find, including time-sensitive deals that are offered on the site for a short period of time. According to an analysis of about 4,830 Prime Day orders, some of the top items sold so far have been electronics, including Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and the Echo Dot smart speakers. The data company Numerator says the average amount consumers spend per order has declined in the past few years. But analysts also say the event’s shifting dates makes it difficult to draw year-over-year comparisons.