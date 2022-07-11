Unification Church distances itself from Abe’s assassination

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The Japan branch of South Korea’s Unification Church acknowledged as its member the mother of the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the church denies that it demanded large donations from anyone. Church head Tomihiro Tanaka told reporters the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, was not a church member, and neither was Abe, who merely supported efforts promoting peace. Japanese media reported Yamagami blamed the church for the large donations he thought his mother gave before filing for bankruptcy in 2002. Japanese media reports identified that church as the Unification Church, founded by the late Sun Myung Moon. Abe was fatally shot while campaigning for elections.