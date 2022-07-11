London’s Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport has apologized to passengers whose travels have been disrupted by staff shortages. The airport warned that it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks. It cited long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. The airport apologized to any passengers who have been affected. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe.