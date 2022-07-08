Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Asia this month, her first trip to the Indo-Pacific since becoming head of the agency. Yellen will represent the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. At the G-20 meetings and on her broader trip, Yellen will make the case for a price cap on Russian oil, to reduce revenue to the Kremlin as it continues its attack on Ukraine. Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia’s invasion. Unlike the Group of Seven finance leader meetings in April, the G-20 will involve participant countries that are not united in opposition to Russia’s invasion.