France unveils measures to boost household purchasing power

PARIS (AP) — The French government has unveiled a 20 billion-euro ($20.3 billion) package of measures meant to help struggling households cope with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, including rising energy and food prices. The proposed legislation was presented at a Cabinet meeting Thursday. The measures are to be debated in parliament later this month. The move comes as France’s annual inflation is estimated at 6,5%, pushed higher by a huge increase in food and energy costs fueled partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The measures include increasing pensions and welfare payments, including family benefits. The government also plans to cap rent increases this year.