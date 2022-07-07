Finland to boost security at Russia border with amended law

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Parliament has passed amended legislation on border security that allows for the closure of crossing points with Russia. Lawmakers approved the changes Thursday amid fears that Moscow could choose to send large numbers of migrants to the frontier. It came just two days after NATO’s 30 members signed formal accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Russia has reacted with anger to that prospect. The amendments approved by Finnish lawmakers will give the center-left government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin wider powers to restrict border traffic in exceptional situations particularly on the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia. The changes would also allow Finland to build barriers and fences along the border if needed.