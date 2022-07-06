Work at a school or nonprofit? You could erase student loans

By CORA LEWIS and ADRIANA MORGA

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A deadline is fast approaching for teachers, librarians, nurses and others who work in public service to apply to have their student loan debt forgiven. New figures from the U.S. Department of Education show 145,000 borrowers have had the remainder of their debt canceled through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Most of those cancellations have come since the government relaxed the complex rules to apply to the program last fall. But those less stringent rules will only apply until Oct. 31. Federal figures show that an estimated 43 million Americans carry student loans worth $1.6 trillion.