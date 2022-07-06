US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

By MATTHEW PERRONE and TOM MURPHY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. pharmacists can now prescribe the leading COVID-19 pill directly to patients. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that pharmacists can begin screening patients to see if they are eligible and then prescribe Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid. Previously only doctors could prescribe it. Paxlovid has been shown to curb the worst effects of COVID-19 but it has to be started within five days of symptoms. Paxlovid is intended for people with COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions.