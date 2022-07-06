Slovakia’s coalition in crisis over tackling high inflation

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government is facing another serious crisis after a junior party threatened to withdraw from the four-party coalition. The liberal Freedom and Solidarity party says it was not ready to be in the government any more together with Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election. Economy Minister Richard Sulik, Freedom and Solidarity head, has often clashed with Matovic, over how to tackle soaring inflation driven by high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Freedom and Solidarity has given Prime Minister Eduard Heger time till August’s end to reconstruct the government.