Norwegian Cruise Line to drop requirement for COVID-19 test

MIAMI (AP) — The Norwegian Cruise Line company is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing. The company said Wednesday that testing will only be needed on ships departing from places where local rules still requires testing, including in the United States and Canada. The change starts Aug. 1. Norwegian says relaxing its testing rule will match what others in the travel industry are doing “as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy.” The company operates the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas lines.