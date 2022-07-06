Hong Kong lifts flight ban citing ‘little effect’ on COVID

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is shelving a COVID-19 measure that has resulted in dozens of canceled flights in recent months and thwarted travel plans for thousands. The regulation imposed a five-day flight route ban on airlines if five passengers or 5% of travelers tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. The government announced that starting Thursday, the city will suspend the ban. Since the start of the year, the ban had caused about 100 flight cancellations. Despite lifting the flight ban, travelers arriving in Hong Kong will still need to undergo coronavirus testing before and after arriving in the city and complete a seven-day quarantine.