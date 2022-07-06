Granholm, actor Robert Downey Jr. boost clean energy jobs

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department is teaming with actor Robert Downey Jr. to recruit up to 1,000 new workers focused on climate change and clean energy. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday released a video with the “Iron Man” actor encouraging applicants from diverse backgrounds to join the department’s “clean energy corps.” The corps will take on jobs aimed at accelerating deployment of clean energy such as wind and solar power. The video will be played on the Energy Department’s YouTube channel and featured on social media.