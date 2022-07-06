France’s train traffic disrupted amid strike for higher pay

PARIS (AP) — A strike by railway workers demanding higher pay amid cost of living increases is interrupting train service in France. National railway company SNCF said about one in four high-speed trains was canceled on Wednesday. It says regional service such as suburban trains in the Paris region is experiencing disruptions. International lines, including Eurostar trains to London, were expected to run normally. Four labor unions called for a one-day strike. A meeting between unions and SNCF’s management was scheduled for Wednesday. The strike comes as many travelers planned to use trains to go on summer vacations. The SNCF advised people to cancel or postpone their trips and to work from home, when possible.