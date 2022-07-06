EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after two of his top Cabinet ministers walked out of their jobs. A string of more junior ministers followed and resigned Wednesday. A growing number of opponents within his own Conservative Party have called for Johnson to go. But with the prime minister showing no sign of quitting, it could fall to a powerful Conservative group known as the 1922 Committee to decide whether to oust him before the next general election. Johnson survived a no-confidence vote by his party’s lawmakers next month. Under current party rules, a year must pass before another formal leadership challenge. The committee has the power to shorten the timeframe.