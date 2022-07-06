Amazon Prime adding free Grubhub meal delivery for members

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Amazon will give its U.S. Prime members free access to meal delivery service Grubhub for a year under a deal announced Wednesday. The Grubhub Plus membership, which normally costs $9.99 per month, lets customers order from thousands of restaurants with no delivery fees on most orders. Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year. The deal is part of a partnership between Amazon and Just Eat Takeaway, the Amsterdam-based delivery company that bought Grubhub in 2020. It could be a much-needed boost for Grubhub, which dominated food delivery two years ago but has been overtaken by rivals DoorDash and Uber Eats.