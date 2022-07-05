HarperCollins workers approve potential strike

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

The union representing more than 250 HarperCollins workers says those employees have overwhelmingly voted to strike if the publisher doesn’t meet their demands for a fair contract. New York-based United Auto Workers Local 2110 said that 99% of the workers, mostly women, voted to authorize a strike over higher pay and benefits, diversity and stronger union protection. The union gave no deadline. Workers say their average salary of $55,000 is not enough to keep up with inflation nor meet the cost of living in the cities where they work. A spokesperson for HarperCollins said the publisher does not comment on negotiations.