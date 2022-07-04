Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos

LONDON (AP) — Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. has lost a legal bid to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. The company had challenged the U.K. government over regulations taking effect in October restricting the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar or salt. A High Court judge on Monday rejected the company’s argument that the regulations don’t take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal. A judge said mixing a breakfast cereal that’s high in sugar with milk does not alter the fact that it’s high in sugar. Kellogg’s said it’s disappointed but doesn’t plan to appeal.