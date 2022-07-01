Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.67 to $108.43 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.60 to $111.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. August heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.94 a gallon. August natural gas rose 31 cents to $5.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 68 cents to $19.67 an ounce and September copper fell 11 cents to $3.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.26 Japanese yen from 135.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0425 from $1.0479.