Spirit’s delay allows airline bidding war time to play out

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Spirit Airlines are rising after the budget airline postponed a vote on a merger with Frontier for the second time. Spirit announced hours before a shareholder meeting Thursday that the merger vote will be pushed back to July 8. That will give Spirit more time to talk with Frontier and JetBlue Airways, which is also bidding for Spirit. JetBlue’s CEO sees the latest delay as a sign that his airline will eventually win the bidding war.