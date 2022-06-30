EXPLAINER: Why Court’s EPA-climate change ruling matters

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s new climate change ruling is likely to hinder the Biden administration’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and make the electric grid carbon-free by 2035. In its decision on Thursday, the court limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court’s 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts.