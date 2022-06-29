Cyberattack hits Norway, pro-Russian hacker group fingered

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say a cyberattack has temporarily knocked out public and private websites in Norway in the past 24 hours. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that to his knowledge Wednesday’s attack “has not caused any significant damage.” The distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attack targeted a secure national data network forcing the temporary suspension of online services for several hours, the Norwegian National Security Authority said. A criminal pro-Russian group seems to be behind the attacks, NSM head Sofie Nystrøm said. She added that the attacks “give the impression that we are a piece in the current political situation in Europe.”