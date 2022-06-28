FDA advisers debate updating COVID booster shots for fall

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE

Associated Press

Government advisers are debating if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. If so, the Food and Drug Administration also wants advice on how best to update the recipe. Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated against the omicron mutant that surged last winter. But those shots are already somewhat outdated, with relatives of omicron now the main threat. Advisers said they have no crystal ball for what might spread this fall.