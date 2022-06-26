French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now

PARIS (AP) — Leaders of French energy giants are urging the French public to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts to Europe and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a rare joint statement, leaders of three French energy companies say “the effort must be immediate, collective and massive.” For months, the European energy system has been under severe strain and France has not been spared. The country is trying to beef up its gas reserves for winter. It aims to fill up its storages by early autumn to avert an economic and political crisis, leaders of TotalEnergies, EDF and Engie said Sunday.