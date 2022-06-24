Layering, statement denim hit Paris Fashion Week

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week menswear shows has geared up a notch as fashion insiders prepared for Dior’s spectacular afternoon show. At Paul Smith a fresh and sensitive wardrobe awaited guests at the spring show in the southeast of Paris. Layering and optical plays were the themes of the season in looks that built on the British sartorial master’s bread-and-butter of color, florals and suited looks. Junya Watababe put out an urban yet soft display for his eponymous brand Friday.