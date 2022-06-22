In climate fight, EU lawmakers back stricter emission caps

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are requiring deeper emission cuts from power plants, factories and planes in Europe while endorsing an unprecedented import tax to step up the fight against global warming. The European Parliament on Wednesday advanced draft climate legislation that would slash the EU’s greenhouse gases by at least 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 rather than by a previously agreed 40%. The legislation also includes a tool that would allow the EU to raise the prices of steel, aluminum and some other imported goods that are spared the climate-protection costs faced by manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc.