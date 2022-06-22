Denmark to offers fourth COVID-19 shot to some

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose will be offered to nursing home residents and people age 50 and over in Denmark this fall. There is a rise in cases of the BA.5 coronavirus variant in Europe. And Denmark’s government wants to move swiftly to avoid potential restrictions or a lockdown. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that “the infection has been on the rise for the past three week. That is why we are acting now.” She added that the swift move was aimed at taking care of older people and the vulnerable and to avoid the congestion of hospitals, shutdowns and restrictions and to keep the economy going.