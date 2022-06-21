Macron holds postelection talks with French party leaders

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was holding talks Tuesday with France’s main party leaders after his centrist alliance failed to win an absolute majority in parliamentary elections. The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne formally offered her resignation Tuesday, in line with the tradition after parliamentary elections. Macron immediately rejected the offer and maintained the current government. Macron’s Together! alliance won 245 seats in Sunday’s parliamentary elections — but fell 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament. The leftist Nupes coalition won 131 seats to become the main opposition force. The far-right National Rally got 89 seats, up from its previous eight.