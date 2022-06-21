Amazon’s Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

By The Associated Press

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday announced a new head for the company’s troubled retail business, which has been overburdened with excess capacity of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic. Jassy said in a message sent to employees that Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of the consumer division. The division is also changing its name to “Worldwide Amazon Stores.” Herrington has been leading the company’s North American Consumer business since 2015. He replaces Dave Clark, who resigned from the company earlier this month after 23 years.