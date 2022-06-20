Liz Weston: Is medical debt vanishing from credit reports?

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

The three credit bureaus have promised to remove nearly 70% of medical debts from consumer credit reports within the next year. In addition, the Biden administration is reducing or eliminating medical debt as a factor in government lending decisions, which should make many home and business loans easier to get. Still, people with big unpaid medical debts will continue to suffer. You can take steps to ensure medical debt doesn’t cripple your finances. Get health insurance, if you don’t already have it, and don’t pay medical bills with a credit card if you can’t pay the credit card off in full.