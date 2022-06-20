Last-ditch talks aim to avert disruptive UK rail strike

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Unions and train companies in Britain are set to hold last-minute talks Monday aimed at averting the country’s biggest rail strikes for decades. Up to 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff are due to walk out for three days this week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The dispute centers on pay and job security at a time of soaring inflation. The strike is expected to shut down the rail network across the country. Millions of people in Britain are seeing their cost of living soar, and unions say a new wave of strikes is likely if they don’t get pay increases. The Conservative government says large raises will spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.